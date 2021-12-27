As the curtains fall on 2021, a sneak-peek into the most loved Hindi films on OTT
Atrangi Re released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on Friday, December 24, 2021. Breaking all records, Aanand L Rai's directorial became the 'most-watched' film by delivering the biggest opening.
The Big Bull is one of the films that was released recently on an OTT platform. Directed and co-written by Kooki Gulati, the storyline of the film is based on the life of the infamous stockbroker, Harshad Mehta.
Actor Kriti Sanon has received immense love and appreciation for her last release Mimi which was based on the concept of surrogacy. The film is a Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy (2011), which has been directed by Laxman Utekar.
The Girl on the Train, adapted from the best-selling book of the same name, follows the life of Mira Kapoor who gets entangled in a missing person's murder case. Unable to trust her own memory, Mira begins her own investigation while the police are still behind her, suspecting her of the possible crime.
Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, became a massive hit among the audience in no time and garnered tons of love and appreciation from the critics. It featured Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in the lead along with Kiara Advani.
Mystery thriller film Haseen Dilruba, which stars Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles, is directed by Vinyl Mathew, who has previously directed the 2014 movie Hasee Toh Phasee.
Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham revolves around a revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1919 to avenge the Amritsar massacre at Jallianwala Bagh.
