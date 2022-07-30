Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 30, 2022
Asus Zenfone 9 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched: Check specifications and price here
Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and can achieve a peak brightness of 1100 nits.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
The primary sensor on the Asus Zenfone 9 is a 50MP Sony IMX766. The secondary sensor on the Asus Zenfone 9 is a 12MP Sony IMX363.
Other features of the smartphone include dual-stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, Qualcomm Audio CODEC for 3.5mm output, Wi-Fi 4.4E, Bluetooth v5.2.
The smartphone has a IP65/IP68 rating so it should be good with occasional splashes of water or light rain.
The Asus Zenfone 9 has not been released in India yet. However, the global price of the smartphone begins at EUR 800, which translates to Rs. 65,000.
