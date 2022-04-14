Before Alia-Ranbir's Haldi ceremony, a quick glance through B-town divas' Haldi looks
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings of 2021. Ditching the usual yellow, Katrina Kaif opted for an ivory coloured dress by Sabyasachi for her Haldi function.
Image: Instagram@katrinakaif
Keeping her look fuss-free, Mouni Roy opted for a white traditional dress and accessorised it with floral jewellery. Her husband Suraj Nambiar too colour-coordinated with Mouni for their Haldi ceremony.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy
Kajal Aggarwal posted a pic from her Haldi ceremony where her face was seen smeared with Haldi and her look was adorned with flower jewellery.
Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial
For her traditional Haldi function, Yami Gautam opted for a yellow suit with a red dupatta. She completed her overall look with shell jewellery.
Image: Instagram@yamigautam
Ankita Lokhande was seen dressed in a traditional red and golden coloured suit for her Haldi ceremony.
Image: Instagram@lokhandeankita
Gauahar Khan opted for floral jewellery and a traditional yellow-brown lehenga for her Haldi.
Image: Instagram@gauaharkhan