boAt Watch Neo with a 1.69-inch HD display and up to 7 days of battery life launched
The boAt Watch Neo comes with a 1.69-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass.
The display of the smartphone can achieve up to 550 nits of brightness. The image shows how the health measuring features work on the smartwatch.
The overall weight of the smartwatch is 35 grams, which makes it comfortable to wear for a longer period of time.
The smartwatch supports multiple watch faces, is IP68 dust resistant and shows notifications from the companion smartphone.
Other features of the smartwatch include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking and stress monitoring.
The boAt Watch Neo is available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,799 in two different colours, Black and Burgundy.
