BTS' Suga's birthday: See Min Yoo Gi's hairstyle evolution over the years
Instagram/@agustd
BTS' Suga made every ARMY's heart race after he debuted a subtle yet dark orange look during the 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert in LA last year.
Image: Twitter/@Hope_shine218
The 29-year-old rapper also stunned a blond hairdo as many fans believed suited his pale skin tone perfectly.
Image: Twitter/@iBooksftIdols
In the initial years of BTS' debut, the members would rock funky hairstyles and the rapper was not spared from the trend. Apart from a bright red hairdo, Suga had also rocked a mohawk.
Image: Twitter/@BangtanBoysRtwt
Fans have a hard time forgetting Suga's rugged look for the 2020 track Daechwita. He also rocked traditional Korean attires for the music video.
Instagram/@agustd
The BTS members were known for changing their hair colour quite frequently during their early debut days. This time, Min Yoon Gi added more charm and innocence to his look by sporting a subtle peach blond hairdo.
Image: Twitter/@BangtanBoysRtwt
The rapper debuted a grown-up look as he let his natural hair grow out and rocked his pitch-black long locks.
Image: Twitter/@Hope_shine218