BTS to Chrissy Teigen; Best Dressed Celebs at Grammy 2022
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Dua Lipa stunned in a gorgeous, sensual vintage Versace black dress, featuring a fitted top bodice with bondage-style straps with gold buckles and embellishments.
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Carrie Underwood rocked a marigold ballgown with embroidered glittery bodice.
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Chrissy Teigen shelled princessy vibe in a bubblegum pink ballgown with ruffles at the bodice and skirt.
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Megan Thee Stallion slayed in a one-shoulder gown with a high slit and three different animal prints, plus tons of gold jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Lil Nas X took the shimmer glimmer game a notch higher in his Glitzy ensemble at Grammys 2022.
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy
All the members of BTS stole the show in crisp suits as they posed for the cameras.
Image: Instagram/@recordingacademy