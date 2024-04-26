Experience the commencement of the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which began on April 26th, with meticulous arrangements by the Election Commission ensuring convenience for voters. Enhanced security measures, including the deployment of paramilitary forces and state police, underscore the importance of a smooth electoral process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasizes the significance of these measures in encouraging voters to exercise their franchise across 88 constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories. Stay updated with comprehensive coverage and insights on this crucial phase of the election.

