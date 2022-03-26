CSK vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI for Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings
Image: CSK/Twitter
Ruturaj Gaikwad will most likely open the batting for Chennai Super Kings. He was the top scorer in IPL 2021.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Devon Conway will most likely be the other opener for CSK in tonight's game alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Image: ICC
Robin Uthappa is expected to play at the No. 3 position for CSK in the first game in absence of Moeen Ali.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ambati Rayudu is expected to bat at the No. 4 position for CSK in tonight's game against Kolkata.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja batted ahead of Dhoni on multiple occasions in the previous edition and will likely perform the same role this year.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni is will play as a wicket-keeper batsman in the season opener against KKR.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shivam Dube is expected to play the all-rounder's role for CSK this year and will bat at No. 7 against KKR.
Image: BCCI
Mitchell Santner is expected to feature in the playing XI for tonight's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo is expected to lead the bowling attack for CSK in absence of Deepak Chahar.
Image: IPL/BCCI
U-19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar will most likely make his IPL debut in tonight's game in absence of Deepak Chahar.
Image: BCCI
Kiwi speedster Adam Milne is likely to feature in tonight's game as one of CSK's three pace bowlers.
Image: ICC