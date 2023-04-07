Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Apr 07 ,2023
CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Impact players & key battles
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Mumbai Indians are all set to host CSK in match no. 12 of IPL 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 8.
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Heading into the game, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Shaik Rasheed & Subranshu Senapati might be the Impact Player options for CSK.
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
In the meantime, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Shams Mulani & Jason Behrendorff are expected to be the Impact Player options for MI.
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Here’s a look at the top three player battles expected to be witnessed during MI vs CSK on Saturday.
Image: @chennaiipl/Instagram/IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jofra Archer - Coming on the back of 149 runs in 2 games, Gaikwad’s battle against Jofra Archer will be a much-awaited battle.
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jofra Archer - Coming on the back of 149 runs in 2 games, Gaikwad’s battle against Jofra Archer will be a much-awaited battle.
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Tilak Verma vs Ravindra Jadeja - Jadeja will be looking to stop youngster Tilak Verma early, as he is coming off an 84-run unbeaten knock.
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Ben Stokes vs Cameron Green - Both star overseas all-rounders are yet to fire for their respective teams in the IPL 2023
Image: iplt20.cpm/BCCI
Find Out More