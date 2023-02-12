Kamal Joshi
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Route, travel time and all you need to know
PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated 246 km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway. Here's all you need to know about Delhi Mumbai Expressway project.
Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km.
It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km.
The expressway with the most advanced technology will reduce travel time by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.
It will pass through six states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal,
No toll will be charged to enter the expressway. The toll will be deducted at time of exit as per the distance travelled.
It will be the country's first animal overpass and stretchable highway and will have CCTVs installed in every 500 metres.
