Dhoni turns 'bowler' as CSK train ahead of IPL 2022 opener vs KKR; See pics
Image: chennaisuperkings.com
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube going for a catch during CSK's last practice session ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener.
Image: chennaisuperkings.com
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner bowling in the nets ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener against KKR.
Image: chennaisuperkings.com
Ambati Rayudu practicing his shots in the nets at DY Patil Stadium ahead of CSK's first game against KKR.
Image: chennaisuperkings.com
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo honing his batting skills in the nets ahead of season opener against KKR.
Image: chennaisuperkings.com
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni sharing a laugh with his long-time teammate Dwayne Bravo.
Image: chennaisuperkings.com
MS Dhoni meeting his former teammate Faf du Plessis during CSK's practice session on Friday.
Image: chennaisuperkings.com