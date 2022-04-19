Dua Lipa rocks quirky fashion at Future Nostalgia World Tour in Manchester
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
Dua Lipa took to her Instagram to share a photo dump from her performance at AO Arena in Manchester as a part of her Future Nostalgia World Tour.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
The 26-year-old rocked the concert not only with her energetic performances of her hit songs but also with her flamboyant and glamourous stage attires.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
Mixing two trends together, the Levitating singer wore camouflaged cargo pants with a colourful sweater.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
Her body-fitting pink catsuit stole the show as the singer delivered a show-stopping performance.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
She also wore a mini skirt paired with a matching top. The knee-high matching socks completed the entire look.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa
This marked the singer's return after she had to cancel the tour owing to the concerns of growing COVID-19 cases.
Image: Instagram/@dualipa