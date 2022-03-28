FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of teams that have qualified so far including Canada
South Korea and Iran are amongst the give AFC members to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Japan and Saudi Arabia are the other two countries from Asia to have been selected to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Belgium and France are amongst the eight UEFA countries to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Apart from Serbia and Netherlands, Spain and Croatia have also qualified for the World Cup from Europe.
England and Switzerland are the other two members of UEFA to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Brazil and Argentina are two of the four countries from South America to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ecuador and Uruguay are the other two CONMEBOL countries to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Canada has become the latest country to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Meanwhile, Qatar football has gained automatic qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup based on hosting rights.
