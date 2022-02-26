From Galaxy S22 to Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India
Image: Unsplash
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes was launched earlier this month. It is Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone that is available to pre-book in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Image: Samsung
The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, two other smartphones launched as a part of the S22 series also come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Image: Samsung
A smartphone that is available with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on Amazon right now is the IQOO 9 Pro 5G, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with 120W fast charging. It is priced at Rs. 69.990.
Image: IQOO
Yet another smartphone that is going to be available soon is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which is one of the most affordable smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, priced at Rs. 49,999.
Image: Motorola
In the coming months, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, which will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Image: OnePlus
Oppo Find X5 Pro could come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India. Another smartphone that is yet to be launched in India is the Realme GT 2 Pro.
Image: Oppo