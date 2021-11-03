India vs Afghanistan: 5 Batsmen to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Virat Kohli has just one fifty in two matches and Team India will need him to fire with the bat in the crucial match against Afghanistan
Hazratullah Zazai with his explosive batting will shoulder the responsibility of providing a strong start to Afghanistan during the powerplay.
Rohit Sharma has not had a good tournament so far and so the opener will be under pressure to deliver a strong performance against Afghanistan
Najibullah Zadran is the leading run-getter for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup and so he will look to carry on the good performance against India
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has looked good with the bat in the last two matches and he will look to continue his good form against India
