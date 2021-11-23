India vs New Zealand: A look at results of last 6 Test series between two sides
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Back in 2010 India under MS Dhoni played three-match Test series against New Zealand which they won by 1-0 margin
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
In 2012 New Zealand team under the captaincy of Ross Taylor played two-match Test series against India. However, the Kiwis went on to lose both the Test matches.
Image: Blackcaps/ Twitter
Brendon McCullum's New Zealand welcomed Team India for 2 match Test series in 2014 which the host won 1-0.
Image: ICC / Twitter
In 2016 Virat Kohli led India hosted New Zealand in three-match Test series and inflicted whitewash on the visitors.
Image: BCCI / Twitter
In 2019 Kane Williamson led New Zealand welcomed Team India for two-match Test series. The host inflicted whitewash over their opponent.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
The last meeting between India and New Zealand was at the final of the ICC World Test Championship which New Zealand went onto win by 8 wickets.
Image: ICC/ Twitter