Kangana to Alia, take inspirations from Bollywood divas to style long coats
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@aliaabhatt
Kangana Ranaut surely turned heads as she styled a long white coloured coat with a matching saree. The actor accessorised her look with emerald jewellery and tied her hair in a bun.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Alia Bhatt gave away major fashion goals as she paired a white long coat with matching palazzo pants.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone's monochrome outfit, which includes a blue bodycon dress and long coat is pure goals.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Priyanka Chopra never fails to slay in every outfit she picks and this long coat on a skirt and high neck is stunning.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in this beige coat which she wore on a white long skirt.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Sonam Kapoor has a variety of long coats in her closet and this checked one is one of the best.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor