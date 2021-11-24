Karim Benzema sentenced, Iyer to make India Test debut: Sports Recap
The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday that T20I captain Mahmudullah had announced his retirement from Test cricket.
PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and Srikanth Kidambi advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event.
Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed on Wednesday that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut against New Zealand.
Sheffield United confirmed John Fleck has been discharged from the hospital after he collapsed on the field on Tuesday against Reading.
Manchester United and Chelsea confirm place in UCL knockout stages after wins over Villarreal and Juventus respectively.
Karim Benzema has been sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term after being found guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena.
