Kartik Aaryan to Tamannaah Bhatia, take a look at celebs' latest casual looks
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan looked trendy as ever in a blue sweatshirt and jeans during his latest outing in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor gave away chic vibes with her cute outfit, which included a white sweatshirt and beige skirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sharvari Wagh went for an all-black attire as she was spotted in the city with rumoured beau Sunny Kaushal.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sunny Kaushal opted for a casual look, which included a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Allu Arjun recently turned heads with his unmatchable style in Mumbai. He wore a black t-shirt, white track pants and a black hat.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in a white ethnic attire at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
R Madhavan looked dapper in a navy blue shirt and jeans as he returned from 'Rocketry's promotions.
Image: Varinder Chawla