Kim Kardashian's best looks from 2021: Head-to-toe black Met Gala look to Space Cowboy
Kim Kardashian opted for a 'Space Cowboy' look for Halloween 2021
'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' came to an end in 2021 and Kim wore this mute orange dress for a special episode.
Who can forget Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look, the reality star made heads turn as she wore a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit.
Kardashian wore this body-hugging blue ensemble as she announced that she had passed her Baby Bar exam had she failed 3 times before.
Kim made a grand entry at estranged husband Kanye West's 'Donda' listening party event dressed up as a bride.
Kim received backlash from netizens for wearing this look as she explored Vatican City. The beauty mogul clarified that she had adhered to the dress code while she was inside the church.
Kim Kardashian made her SNL debut this year and wore this pink ensemble by Balenciaga while she presented her opening monologue.
