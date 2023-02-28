Jigyanshushri Mahanta

Feb 28 ,2023

Lionel Messi leads football superstars featuring in FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11 2022
Image: AP
Lionel Messi was one of the star forwards in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2022. Image: AP
Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema were the other strikers to feature in the team. Image: AP
Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne and Casemiro were the three midfielders in the team Image: AP
Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk and Joao Cancelo were named as the three defenders in the team. Image: AP
Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois was named as the goalkeeper of the FIFA Men's World 11. Image: AP
Having led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar, Messi also became the Best FIFA Men's Player of Year 2022. Image: AP
Messi previously became the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year in 2019. Image: AP
Find Out More