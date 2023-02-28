Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 28 ,2023
Lionel Messi leads football superstars featuring in FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11 2022
Image: AP
Lionel Messi was one of the star forwards in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2022.
Image: AP
Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema were the other strikers to feature in the team.
Image: AP
Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne and Casemiro were the three midfielders in the team
Image: AP
Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk and Joao Cancelo were named as the three defenders in the team.
Image: AP
Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois was named as the goalkeeper of the FIFA Men's World 11.
Image: AP
Having led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar, Messi also became the Best FIFA Men's Player of Year 2022.
Image: AP
Messi previously became the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year in 2019.
Image: AP
Find Out More