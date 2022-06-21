'Look who's here': Rahul Dravid lands in England, leads Team India's practice session
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid arrived in England to lead the side's practice session, with the final Test coming up from July 1-5.
As Dravid is leading the practice sessions, Team India can be seen forming a huddle and intently listening to their coach's advice.
Prior to Dravid's arrival, the BCCI had released several images of the team training earlier on the Leicestershire ground.
Former Team India captain Virat Kohli could be seen leading the team in most of these images.
After a poor IPL 2022 season, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will hope to find his best with both bat and ball against England.
With Team India leading the Test series 2-1, new skipper Rohit Sharma and co will have the opportunity to seal the series with a draw or a win in the final match at Edgbaston.
The Test series will be followed up by a three-match T20I series and a three-game ODI series.
The venues for the T20Is are the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.
Meanwhile, the venues for the ODI series are The Oval, Lord's and Old Trafford.
That is not it, as the Men in Blue are also set to compete against Ireland in two T20I matches on June 26 and 28 before the series against England.
