'Lord Of Rings' to 'Bridgerton 2', most anticipated shows of 2022
Image: Instagram/@comic_book_true_firsts
The much-awaited teaser trailer of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon was unveiled on Tuesday. The series will be based on the 2018 novel Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin.
Image: Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo
HBO Max’s original spinoff series Peacemaker is arriving on 13 January 2022. Peacemaker is an upcoming American television series created by James Gunn.
Image: Instagram/@hbomaxpeacemaker
The second season of Euphoria is set to premiere on 9 January 2022. The first season received a lot of praise for its cinematography, story, score, performances of the cast.
Image: Instagram/@lacajamagica18
The highly anticipated second season of the Bridgerton will release on March 25, 2022, on Netflix. Season two of the show began filming in May and ended in November of this year.
Image: Instagram/@thebridgertonladys
One of the most popular sitcoms of the early 2000s, How I Met Your Mother is marking a comeback with a spin-off version How I Met Your Father and will be streamed on Hulu on January 18, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@himyfonhulu
The series will star Tatiana Maslany in the titular character, who is a lawyer by profession, and is a specialist at 'superhuman-oriented legal cases.'
Image: Instagram/@comic_book_true_firsts
The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular film franchises of all time. The second season of the show has already been announced by the makers and it will be released on 15 March 2002 in India.
Image: Instagram/@lotronprime