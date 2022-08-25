Sneha Biswas
Aug 25 ,2022
Mike Tyson to Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood actors who appeared in Indian movies
Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo appearance in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger.'
Sylvester Stallone was the guy who saved Kareena Kapoor Khan from goons in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kambakkht Ishq.'
Will Smith made a special appearance in one of the songs of 'Student of the Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
Denise Richards was also a part of Akshay Kumar's 'Kambakkht Ishq.'
Paul Blackthorne played the role of Captain Russell in Aamir Khan starrer 'Lagaan'.
Rebecca Breeds was a part of the sports drama film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.'
Clive Standen featured in the 2007 Bollywood film 'Namastey London' alongside Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.
