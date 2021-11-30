Omicron: What are vaccine makers doing to combat new COVID variant
Associated Press
Sputnik V: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that backs Sputnik V's development by the state-run Gamaleya Center, said in an official press document that Gamaleya Institute believes “both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralise the latest Omicron variant and has started the necessary studies”.
Associated Press
AstraZeneca/Oxford: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca that has distributed around 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide said that the company has been examining the impact of the highly mutated Omicron on the vaccines’ protection and on its antibody cocktail.
Associated Press
Novavax: Novavax stated that it is developing a version of its COVID-19 vaccine effective on the new variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) which will be ready for testing and manufacturing in the coming weeks.
Associated Press
Moderna: Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton in a release has claimed that it will roll out a reformulated Spikevax Moderna vaccine for the Omicron coronavirus variant in early 2022.
Associated Press
Pfizer/BioNTech: Pfizer co-manufacturer BioNTech has asserted that it will tweak and launch a new updated version of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in just about 100 days that would be effective against the B.1.1.529 Omicron.
Associated Press
Inovio: In a statement, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has stated that it is evaluating whether its vaccine, INO-4800, is effective against the new variant, and the testing will take around two weeks.
Associated Press