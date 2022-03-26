Oppo Enco Air 2 truly wireless earphones launched in India: Check price and specs
Image: Oppo
The Oppo Enco Air 2 comes with a 13.4mm composite titanized diaphragm driver. Since the driver is larger than other earbuds in the segment, it should produce decent sound quality.
The Oppo Enco Air 2 has unique bass boosters that increase the volume of the chambers for more dynamic bass. Oppo also claims that the earbuds will produce clear vocals.
The earbuds weigh 3.5g and provide a comfortable fit. Given that it is light, users should not have any discomfort wearing them for long.
When fully charged, the earbuds can offer up to four hours of music playback. Along with the charging case, the Oppo Enco Air 2 offer up to 24 hours of playback.
The device also supports Bluetooth v5.2 and transmits audio signals via a binaural low-latency technology which reduces the lag between audio and visuals to keep them in sync.
With noise cancellation for calls and a touch control experience, the Oppo Enco Air 2 will be available to purchase from Flipkart and the official website from March 29, 2022, for Rs. 2499.
