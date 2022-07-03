Popular smartphones to purchase from Amazon under Rs. 20,000 (July 2022)
Tecno Pova 3 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 12,999 (6/128GB). For this price, users get an exceptionally long battery life, a 90Hz display and a 50MP primary camera.
The Redmi Note 11 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 13,999. Users get a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 90Hz AMOLED display and 33W fast charging.
IQOO Z6 with Snapdragon 680, 128GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery and an FHD+ AMOLED display is priced on Amazon for Rs. 15,999.
The Redmi Note 11T 5G si currently available on Amazon for Rs. 18,999. Users get Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 128GB storage, 33W fast charging and a 50MP primary camera.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 17,999. It comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and a quad-camera system.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 19,999. Additionally, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 using ICICI credit card.
