Directed by George Clooney, The Tender Bar features Ben Affleck as Charlie Moehringer, Tye Sheridan as JR Moehringer, Ron Livingston as future J.R. Moehringer, Daniel Ranieri as young JR Moehringer, Christopher Lloyd as Grandpa Moehringer, etc. It is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Image: A Still from The Tender Bar