Realme Buds Air 3 and Book Prime launched in India: Check specs and price here
Image: Realme
The Realme Buds Air 3 come with 10mm dynamic drivers and supports dual device pairing.
Image: Realme
The truly wireless earphones offer a total battery life of 30hrs on one charge and support fast charging.
Image: Realme
Along with an IPX5 water-resistant rating, and a low latency gaming mode, the earbuds are available at Rs. 3,999 on Flipkart.
Image: Realme
The new Realme Book Prime comes with a 14-inch Quad HD display that supports up to a 60Hz refresh rate.
Image: Realme
Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 (11th generation) processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.
Image: Realme
Out of the box, the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. It is available on Flipkart for Rs. 60,990.
Image: Realme