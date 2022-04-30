Realme Buds Q2s with up to 30 hours of battery life launched in India: Check specs here
The Realme Buds Q2s come with 10mm dynamic drivers.
The truly wireless earphones support AAC and SBC for high-quality audio transmission.
Out of the box, the Realme Buds Q2s support Bluetooth v5.2.
As seen in the image, the earbuds are available in three different colours.
Realme claims that the earbuds have a Super Low Latency of 88ms for playing games.
Up to 30 hours of playtime, the Realme Buds Q2s will be available from Rs. 1,999 from May 2 on Realme's official website, Amazon and Flipkart.
