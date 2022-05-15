Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 to launch in India soon: Check specifications here
Image: Realme
Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will come with a 1.69-inch large HD colour display.
Image: Realme
As seen here, the smartwatch will feature skin temperature measurement and monitoring features.
Image: Realme
The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will offer up to 12-days of battery life on a single charge.
Image: Realme
The overall layout of the smartwatch looks similar to its predecessor. It has a navigation button at the right edge and sensors at the bottom.
Image: Realme
Like its predecessor, the smartwatch should come with multiple sports modes. Realme will launch it on May 18, 2022.
Image: Realme
While this image shows the Realme TechLife Watch SZ100's predecessor in grey colour, the smartwatch will come in black and blue colours.
Image: Realme