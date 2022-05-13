Sony launches the WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: Check specs and price
Image: Sony
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are the successor of the market-leading Sony WH-1000XM4, the most recommended noise-cancelling headphones by Sony.
Image: Sony
The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones come with 30mm drivers with thermoplastic polyurethane, making the headphones comfortable.
Image: Sony
Those who have used the Sony Wh-1000XM4 will notice a major design change - the new headphones do not fold and cannot be carried the box of the old ones.
Image: Sony
The new headphones by Sony feature an improved V1 chipset that uses a total of eight microphones on the device to deliver segment leading noise cancellation.
Image: Sony
The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer a total battery life of 30 hours without ANC and about 24 hours with ANC. Additionally, they support fast charging - 3 minutes of charging can pump in up to three hours of playtime.
Image: Sony
As of now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 (previous generation) are priced on Amazon for Rs. 24,990. Further, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have been launched in the US for $399.
Image: Sony