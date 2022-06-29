The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch with Alexa and two-week battery life launched in India
Image: Fossil
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes in two sizes - 40.5mm and 45mm. It supports Amazon Alexa as well.
Image: Fossil
The device comes with multiple straps including leather, silicone and bracelet-style straps.
Image: Fossil
The hybrid smartwatch has three buttons on its side, as shown in the image.
Image: Fossil
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid offers blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate tracking.
Image: Fossil
Under the hood, the smartwatch is powered by Fossil Q Intel Atom chipset and can last for up to two weeks.
Image: Fossil
The smartwatch is available on Fossil's official website. The price starts from Rs. 17,633 for the model with a leather strap.
Image: Fossil