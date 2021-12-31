Top 10 Football moments of 2021
Image: AP/Ronaldo/Twitter
Lionel Messi scripted history by winning the record seventh Ballon d'Or title in 2021. He has won the most Ballon d'Or awards in history.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the player with the most number of goals overall in professional football.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi ended his international trophy drought by helping Argentina win Copa America in 2021. He was the joint highest goal scorer in the tournament.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to his former club Manchester United after a gap of over 10 years is easily one of the top football moments of 2021.
Image: Ronaldo/Twitter
Lionel Messi's emotional departure from his childhood club Barcelona is amongst the top footballing moments from 2021.
Image: AP
Italy beat England to win the Euro Cup after 52 years. Earlier, the side had won the title way back in 1968.
Image: AP
Christen Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash against Hungary. The incident sent shockwaves across the footballing world.
Image: AP
Chelsea won its 2nd UEFA Champions League trophy in 2021 after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. Chelsea had won its previous title in 2012.
Image: AP
Coca-Cola suffered $4 billion loss in market value after Ronaldo removed the bottles of the soda drink and urged people to drink water.
Image: GioCR7/Twitter
In a £320 billion takeover deal, Newcastle United broke all records as it got one of the richest owners in club football history in the form of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.
Image: AP