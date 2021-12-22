Top-10 Formula One drivers who cost most money in crashes in 2021
Michael Schumacher's son Mick is on top of the list as he has cost his team Haas 4,212,500 in crashes in 2021.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is No. 2 on the list with damages worth 4,046,000 euros in 2021.
The current world champion Max Verstappen is No. 3 on the list as he has cost Red Bull Racing 3,889,000 euros in crashes in 2021.
Nicholas Latifi of Williams is No. 4 on the list with damages worth 3,116,500 euros in 2021.
Valtteri Bottas has cost Mercedes 2,713,500 euros in 2021, which is the fifth-highest on the list of Formula One drivers.
Lance Stroll of Aston Martin is No. 6 on the list with damages worth 2,686,000 euros in 2021.
Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri is No. 7 having cost his team 2,606,500 euros in crashes in the recently-concluded season.
Nikita Mazepin of Haas has cost his team 2,468,000 euros in crashes this year. He is No. 8 on the list.
Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo is No. 9 on the list of F1 drivers with the most damages in crashes in 2021. He has cost his team 1,950,000 euros this year.
Williams' George Russell is No. 10 on the list with damages worth 1,845,000 euros in 2021.
Meanwhile, former world champion Lewis Hamilton is No. 13 on the list, having cost Mercedes 1,235,000 euros.
