Kriti Nayyar
Nov 29 ,2022
Who is Nadav Lapid, IFFI jury head who called 'The Kashmir Files' a 'propaganda' film
Image: Instagram/ @chaosreign.fr/ vivekagnihotri
Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid sparked controversy for calling Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files “vulgar” and “propaganda."
Image: Instagram/ @lapidnadav
Born in Israel's Tel Aviv, Lapid is known for projects like 'Synonymes', 'Kindergarten Teacher' and 'Policeman' among others.
Image: Instagram/ @hbzp
His 2021 film 'Ahed’s Knee' premiered at Cannes Film Festival last year and won the jury prize. Lapid has been a part of many international film juries.
Image: Instagram/ @tjffgrams
The 47-year-old's movies are defined by their critical take on the Israeli government and its socio-political situation.
Image: Instagram/ @dearrolloguion
The IFFI jury head sparked huge debate by mentioning that he's "disturbed and shocked" to see The Kashmir Files being included in the prestigious festival.
Image: Instagram/ @chaosreign.fr
"That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section," he said of the film.
Image: Instagram/ @oscar_fdez_orengo
Find Out More