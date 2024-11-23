Historic Win for Hemant Soren, But Why Is Congress Losing Out in Jharkhand?

Ranchi: As the counting of votes is near the end for 81 Assembly seats of Jharkhand polls 2024, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance, is all set to retain power against a formidable challenge from the BJP-led NDA. As per the latest data by the Election Commission, Hemant leads his home turf Barhait with a margin of over 26,000 votes, with BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom trailing.

Defying the exit poll predictions, the JMM is on its way to form its government for the third consecutive term in the states after leading in nearly 50 seats, a little above the halfway mark. Meanwhile, this year's election will hold immense significance as for the first time in the state's political history a Chief Minister will be elected for the second consecutive time.

The EC's latest data as of 5:20 pm showed a JMM-led alliance Mahagathbandhan with 57 seats (JMM-34, Congress- 17, RJD- 4 and CPI (ML) (L) 2). While the BJP-led NDA is trailing on 24 seats only.

Hemant Soren's Triumph

The recent historic win of JMM appears to be a public response to the Enforcement Directorate's action against Hemant Soren. In 2019, the JMM won only 13 of 38 seats while the BJP bagged 12 and Congress 8.

Worry mounted JMM after Soren had to resign as the CM of the state ahead of his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case in January this year. However, senior leader Champai Soren took the helm of the state. However, soon after being granted bail by the High Court, Hemant was sworn in as the CM for the third time.

Following this, Champai Soren left the party which was eventually seen as a major poll plank by the BJP, with leaders highlighting how a tribal leader was insulted by the JMM.

Hemant's Comeback

In the 2024 polls, the BJP held several big including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah who highlighted "illegal immigration" from Bangladesh as the main factor in the state. Furthermore, the party said that Jharkhand's 'maati, beti and roti' (land, daughter and bread) were in peril because "infiltrators" were grabbing the jal, zameen and jungle from the tribals.