Jamshedpur West Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Jamshedpur West Election Result LIVE: Jamshedpur West assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. The counting of votes will take place at 8 am on Saturday, November 23. Jamshedpur, founded by industrialist Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, is the largest and most populous city in Jharkhand. Renowned for its industrial prominence, it is often dubbed the industrial capital of the state.

Key Candidates

Purnima Sahu: BJP

Ajoy Kumar: JMM

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Banna Gupta of the Indian National Congress emerged victorious, securing 96,778 votes. His main challenger, Devendra Nath Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received 74,195 votes, while Rayaz Sharif from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 8,005 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the seat was won by Saryu Roy of the BJP with 95,346 votes. Banna Gupta, representing Congress at the time, received 84,829 votes, while Upendra Singh of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) garnered 2,899 votes.

Jamshedpur West Election Result LIVE