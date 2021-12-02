Punjab CM Channi Takes A Swipe At Kejriwal; Claims 'I Am Not Elanjeet, I Am Vishwasjit'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi presented his government's 'report card' on Thursday saying that he had managed to fulfil his promise of a 'zero electricity bill'. Responding to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's challenge, Channi jibed that he was not just an 'Elanjeet' (someone who makes announcements) but a 'Vishwasjit' (conquerer) of his promises.

"In Punjab, the bills of 20 lakh people worth Rs 500 crores have been waived. Electricity bills of SC and economically weaker people up to one kilowatt are waived up to 200 units. Arvind Kejriwal told us to show zero bills. Today, I have come to show the zero bill. I have come to tell those who call us Elanjeet, I am Vishwasjit," said Channi.

Punjab CM Channi presents report card

Detailing the work done by his government, Channi asserted that he was here to win the trust of Punjab saying that 'it's better to leave than to lie.' "I have taken 50-60 decisions and have solved the issues of common people. Old tenders have been cancelled, we have made decisions and work has started." His comment on tenders came in response to the power crisis in the state. According to the CM, the Akali government had undertaken agreements for solar energy with four companies at Rs 17.91 per unit. The agreements made by his government range from Rs 2.33 to Rs 2.34.

"Agreements made by Bikram Singh Majithia were causing a burden of Rs 1,700 crores. Within two months, plots of 5 Marla were given to 36 thousand people in Punjab. Panchayat electricity bills were waived. The minimum electricity bill in the village has been fixed at Rs 50 instead of Rs 166. The water supply bill in the cities has been waived by the corporation. Now the government will pay," he added.

2022 Punjab Assembly elections

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have traded barbs over a number of issues. From calling Channi 'Nakli Kejriwal' to questioning the state's education model, AAP which is looking to make inroads in the state has left no stone unturned to attack the Congress government. Meanwhile, Congress has slammed AAP's pre-poll sops and freebies and dubbed the CM as a 'Kala Angrez' (black foreigner).