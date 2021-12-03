Punjab Polls: Setback For Amarinder As Loyalist Backs Sidhu As Congress' CM Face

In a setback to Amarinder Singh, his loyalist and MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa extended support to Navjot Sidhu as the Congress' CM face for the Punjab polls. Bajwa made his stance public on Thursday at a rally in Qadian in the presence of the Punjab Congress president, MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi and other leaders. Even as Congress has not officially declared its Chief Ministerial candidate as of now, it is perceived that Sidhu was miffed after being bypassed for the CM's post after Singh's resignation.

Congress MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa opined, "MLAship is a very small thing and we can throw it away a hundred times. We need love of brothers, we need Navjot Singh Sidhu. If he becomes the CM then it means I have become the CM, and our area has become the CM."

He added, “Congress party and my brothers Sidhu has made Charanjit Singh Channi CM with a big commitment. Today, the people of Punjab, the poor Congress workers are convinced that even a sarpanch can become CM and the Congress party can make anyone who is working in the party the CM". On this occasion, he lambasted the Shiromani Akali Dal for handing over power to Parkash Singh Badal's son Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Navjot Sidhu at odds with Punjab CM

After winning the Amritsar East seat on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls by a margin of 42,809 votes, Sidhu was inducted into the Cabinet. However, a series of events led to the ex-swashbuckling batsman tendering his resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019. These include Punjab CM Amarinder Singh openly slamming Sidhu for his 2018 visit to Pakistan where he hugged Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, losing key portfolios and denial of ticket to Sidhu in the 2019 General Election.

Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. He repeatedly began to attack the state government and the CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Ignoring Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President on July 18 and named Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as working presidents.

The situation escalatedon September 18 after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28.

Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. But, the Amritsar East MLA has continued his public criticism of the state government, disapproving of the "freebies" announced by the new Chief Minister. On November 25, he threatened to go on a hunger strike if the Congress government does not make public the reports on drug menace and the sacrilege incident.

Image: Twitter