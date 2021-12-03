Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Joins Congress In Chandigarh Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has joined the Congress party on Friday. Moreover, the rapper is also likely to contest the elections. He joined the party in Chandigarh in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Moose Wala has stated that the reason he joined the grand old party is to "raise the voice of Punjabis".

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins the Congress party in Chandigarh, in the presence of CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/ceJ0famkMa — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

Welcoming him to the party fold, Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the singer's music style and also remarked that he is loved by the youth of the state. In addition, the Punjab Congress chief also stated that Sidhu Moose Wala's father is an ex-serviceman. He added that Moose Wala will gain popularity as a politician.

Chandigarh | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins the Congress party, says, "One of the reasons to join Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis." pic.twitter.com/hdRec57jh1 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

However, it is pertinent to mention that Sidhu Moosewala is accused of promoting gun culture and is also facing cases of firing from police weapons. However, the Punjab Congress chief went on to defend the rapper and asserted that "every second person is facing a case in Punjab".

Rahul Gandhi asks Punjab Congress to focus on upcoming assembly elections

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chaired a high-level meeting at his Delhi residence. Gandhi addressed the internal issues of the Congress unit in Punjab. Sources had informed that he asked the state leadership to focus on the upcoming elections and to unitedly fight the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar.

Punjab assembly polls

Punjab is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

