Akhilesh Yadav Retorts To PM Modi's 'Upyogi' Remark, Calls UP CM 'Unupyogi Bisht'

Akhilesh Yadav retorts to PM Modi's poll remark, calls 'Unupyogi'

While retorting at PM Modi’s poll formula, stating "UP+Yogi = Bahut Hai Upyogi," Yadav remarked that according to Bhagwad Geeta, 'Yogi is a person who sympathises with the pain of others; Guru Nanak Dev Ji said the same thing. He further added, the person who stays away from ‘Maya’ is a Yogi, however, Our CM Adityanath is the first ‘Yogi’ who landed directly on the CM seat after doing ‘Yoga,’ that's why he is ‘Unupyogi’ and not a Yogi, from today onwards I name him, ‘Unupyogi Bisht,’ a reference made in context to his real name Ajay Bisht. Samajwadi Party Chief went on to add that he has named Yogi Adityanath ‘Unupyogi’ because ‘he is the only Chief Minister who works 24 hours and increases unemployment in the state.’ Yadav further quipped that 'CM works 24 hours to leak the exam papers of TET’

In another scathing remark, he added, ‘Who is the one who increased the electricity bill in UP? It's not Yogi, it's "Unupyogi." What benefit are you getting from Digital India?’ He went on to add, ‘PM took a dip in Ganga, but our CM didn't because he knows that all the impure and gutter water is getting mixed in the Ganges.’

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that UP CM is well aware of the fact that rivers are not clean in the state, ‘Even CM knows that our rivers are not clean, so much useless CM should be removed or not?’

PM Modi asserts "UP+Yogi = Bahut Hai Upyogi"

In a fiery address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proclaimed that the day is not far away when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.



Further coining his poll formula for Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, the PM quoted "UP+Yogi = Bahut Hai Upyogi" and remarked that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh has gone through a major reformation in the past 4.5 years providing more security to the women in the state, maintaining the law and order situation, and development of people from all sections.

Image: PTI