Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday discussing his party's agenda for upcoming UP Polls 2022, as well as issues that were on the agenda for the crucial elections. Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the citizens were fed up with the saffron party's failed promises, and claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was now relying on the religion card to win back their support.

"People are fed up of BJP, their decisions have pained them and caused problems. The BJP has no answer for why farmers' incomes could not be doubled. There are big advertisements for employment but no jobs have been given. The income of people has fallen by half, while inflation has doubled. The prices of diesel and petrol have increased. How will a common man be happy? People are fed up with BJP and have come onto the roads. Due to all this, people will kick BJP out," said the SP chief.

"The BJP right now has no big work to show. People are dying of starvation. Since all these numbers are coming, they are trying to take the road of god and religion. They know they will be removed so they are talking about all this (Mathura). We are moving forward with a gathbandhan, we will join everyone into a nice bouquet that can overthrow the one-color party (BJP)," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav's remark comes a day after a major controversy erupted when UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the party was now eyeing to build the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. Notably, the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple is associated with a decades-old land issue, similar to the Ayodhya- Babri Masjid contention. The Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura shares a wall with the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent fiery Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties like the Mahan Dal, NCP, and SBSP for the 2022 Assembly polls. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.