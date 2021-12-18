Rahul Gandhi Continues With His Attack On Hindutva; Politicises PM Modi's Ganga Dip Again

Addressing a rally in Amethi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stoked a fresh controversy by adding to his 'Hindus vs Hindutvavadis' comparison once again. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dip in the holy Ganga, Rahul Gandhi remarked that while a 'Hindu' bathes with crores of people in Ganga, a 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone.

"A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people. On one side there is truth, the other side is lies. One side is love, other side is hatred. One side is violence, other side is peace. That is a Hindu and a Hindutvadi, Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse," Rahul Gandhi said. "Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? He promised to give employment to two crore people. Is this the truth? He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of COVID. Is he a Hindu or Hindutvavadi?" he questioned.

"For the first time I saw just one person taking bath in Ganga, I have never seen someone take a bath alone. He removed Yogi Ji, sidelined Rajnath Singh. The entire nation had to see one man bathing alone. Remember when Narendra Ji was young he fought with a crocodile, I thought he didn't know swimming, but he struggled with his hands," added Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to his statement, BJP's Anila Singh called Rahul Gandhi a 'confused' person. "Any person who is a Hindu believes in Hindutva. PM Modi, Yogiji are proud of their culture and religion. Rahul Ji must understand that there is no difference between the two, but he has to insult Hindus," she told Republic TV.

'I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi': Rahul Gandhi

This is not the first time that the Gandhi scion has attempted to share his opinions on the differences between 'Hindus and Hindutvavadis'. In a contentious statement, while addressing Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi remarked that when 'Hindu' farmers stood up, the 'Hindutvavadis' had to apologise. Explaining the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, he slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to over 700 farmers who died in the year-long protest.

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," said Gandhi.