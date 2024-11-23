Wardha, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat Election Results LIVE

Wardha, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Wardha, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghatassembly constituency of Thane district in Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM. These 4 constituencies of Thane saw a tough battle between BJP and Congress .

Wardha: The Wardha Assembly constituency, located in the Wardha district, featured prominent candidates including Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar (BJP), Shekhar Pramod Shende (INC) in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar from the BJP was the winning candidate from the Maharashtra Wardha in the Assembly elections 2019, securing 79739 votes while 71806 votes were polled in favour of Shekhar Pramod Shende from the INC.

Arvi: The Arvi Assembly constituency, located in the Wardha district, featured prominent candidates including Sumit Wankhede (BJP), Mayura Amar Kale (NCP-SP) in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In 2019, Dadarao Yadaorao Keche of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 87,318 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Kale Amar Sharadrao, who secured 74,851 votes.

Deoli: The Deoli Assembly constituency, located in the Wardha district, featured prominent candidates including Rajesh Bhaurao Bakane (BJP), Ranjit Kamble (INC) in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ranjit Kamble of the Indian National Congress won the seat, receiving 75,345 votes. Independent candidate Rajesh Bakane secured 39,541 votes, while Samir Deshmukh from SHS received 30,978 votes. This constituency is part of the Wardha Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five other assembly segments: Wardha, Arvi, and Hinganghat in Wardha district, and Dhamangaon Railway and Morshi in Amravati district.

Hinganghat: The Hinganghat Assembly constituency, located in the Wardha district, featured prominent candidates including Samir Tryambakrao Kunawar (BJP), Atul Namdevrao Wandile (NCP-SP) in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Hinganghat, located in Maharashtra, has seen intense political rivalries with fluctuating outcomes in recent elections. In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP’s Samir Trimbakrao Kunawar secured a decisive win with 103,585 votes, leaving NCP’s Raju Alias Mohan Wasudeorao Timande far behind with 53,130 votes. The margin of victory was a substantial 50,455 votes, highlighting Kunawar’s dominance in the constituency.