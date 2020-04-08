The Debate
Arjun Kapoor's Sassy Replies To Sisters Sonam & Janhvi Are All Things Hilarious

Bollywood News

On his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor assigned tasks for his sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to carry out during his virtual date. Read on to know more

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
arjun kapoor

While the nation is under a lockdown, celebrities are trying their best to keep their fans entertained. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share that he would go on a virtual date with one of his fans as a part of the Coronavirus awareness drive. Several Bollywood actors including  girlfriend, Malaika Arora and sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reshared his post. Arjun, in turn, shared their responses on his Instagram story, but this time assigning tasks forJanhvi and Sonam during his date. 

Arjun Kapoor's tasks for Jahnvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor during his virtual date

Janhvi Kapoor shared Arjun Kapoor's post about his virtual date on her own Instagram story. She also added a message for everyone saying, "This will be the most entertaining dinner of your life I promise!! And it's for a great cause". However, Arjun shared Janhvi's story writing, "will be more entertaining than you dancing in between dinner for sure". 

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Image source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Tuesday Date Night Partner And It Is Not Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Sonam Kapoor had also shared the news of Arjun Kapoor's virtual date on her social media saying, "The most fun date for a cause". However, resharing her post, Arjun replied, "Almost as fun as you in real life" taking a dig at her. Take a look:

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Image source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Invites Virtual Dates To Raise Funds For Daily Wage Workers Amid Lockdown

Other celebrities whose posts Arjun Kapoor shared with personal messages

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Grooves In The Kitchen With Dog Maximus, Calls Himself 'the Fake Baker';Watch

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Lockdown Diaries Is Full Of Fun Challenges & Hairstyle Experiments

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Also Read: Malaika Arora Wonders What To Do Next Amid Self-quarantine, Arjun Kapoor Has An Apt Answer

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Is Obsessed With New York Yankees; See Pics Inside

arjun kapoor janhvi kapoor sonam kapoor arjun kapoor's instagram

Also Read: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Dating Timeline Proves They've Come A Long Way

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor's last box office release was Panipat. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra and Honeypie alongside Sonakshi Sinha. He also has an untitled Kaashvi Nair film in his kitty.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram

 

 

First Published:
