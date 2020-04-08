Arjun Kapoor's Sassy Replies To Sisters Sonam & Janhvi Are All Things Hilarious

While the nation is under a lockdown, celebrities are trying their best to keep their fans entertained. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share that he would go on a virtual date with one of his fans as a part of the Coronavirus awareness drive. Several Bollywood actors including girlfriend, Malaika Arora and sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reshared his post. Arjun, in turn, shared their responses on his Instagram story, but this time assigning tasks forJanhvi and Sonam during his date.

Arjun Kapoor's tasks for Jahnvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor during his virtual date

Janhvi Kapoor shared Arjun Kapoor's post about his virtual date on her own Instagram story. She also added a message for everyone saying, "This will be the most entertaining dinner of your life I promise!! And it's for a great cause". However, Arjun shared Janhvi's story writing, "will be more entertaining than you dancing in between dinner for sure".

Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Sonam Kapoor had also shared the news of Arjun Kapoor's virtual date on her social media saying, "The most fun date for a cause". However, resharing her post, Arjun replied, "Almost as fun as you in real life" taking a dig at her. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor's last box office release was Panipat. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra and Honeypie alongside Sonakshi Sinha. He also has an untitled Kaashvi Nair film in his kitty.

