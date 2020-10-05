Shania Twain's Photo With Husband Frederic Thiebaud Is All Things Love, See Post

Shania Twain is a Canadian singer who is popular for her grooving songs and even sold 100 million records. She has garnered quite the attention with even being given the title of ‘Queen of Country Pop’. Recently Twain shared rare and unseen pics with her husband of 9 years, Frederic Thiebaud. Here’s what this is about.

Shania Twain shares unseen pic with husband Frederic Thiebaud

Shania Twain recently took to her Instagram to post unseen pics with her husband Frederic Thiebaud. She shared the photos along with the caption, "The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) â¤ï¸â ". In the first photo, Twain has her hands wrapped around her husband while smiling widely and posing for the camera. Her husband, meanwhile, is looking lovingly at her in the picture.

In the second photo, Shania Twain's husband also looks at the camera while posing with the singer. She is dressed in a black outfit with a white jacket and matching white purse while Frederic Thiebaud is wearing a black tuxedo. Check out the posts here:

According to reports of AmoMamam.com, the photos were clicked during 2020's Zurich Film Festival. The focus of the film festival was to support and promote budding filmmakers from all over the globe. Meanwhile, fans gushed at the couple's adorable photo in the comment section. Check out the comments here:

Not many know about the love story between Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebaud. The Canadian singer was earlier married to Robert John Lange who is a Zambian-born South African record producer and songwriter. He has to his credit many of the successful albums of rock.

However, trouble arrived in paradise when Lange was found to be in an extramarital affair with Marie-Anne Thiébaud who used to be Shania Twain's best friend. Frederic, who was married to Marie-Anne, was the first person to inform Twain of the tragic news. The two had bonded over the situation and ultimately fell in love. They got engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot a month later in Rincón, Puerto Rico.

