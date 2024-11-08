'My Hinduism Was Mocked', Says The Sabarmati Report Producer Ekta Kapoor: Hum Puja Bhi Chup Ke...

The Sabarmati Report: The Vikrant Massey starrer is all set to hit the big screens on November 15. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is set in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002 as per PTI. Massey will be seen as a vernacular journalist in the upcoming thriller drama that the makers are claiming is "inspired by true events". The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The Sabarmati Report trailer was launched on November 6 and speaking at the event, Kapoor recalled the time when she was subjected to jokes and ridicule because of her religion. She called the film a ‘social commentary’.

Ek waqt tha jahan hum pooja bhi karte the toh chup ke karte the: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is known to wear accessories that hold religious significance. Speaking at the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report, the producer recalled fearing that she would be made fun of if she displayed her religious affiliation. She said, “Main pehle teeka lagati thi. mere pe itne jokes bane. mere hinduism ko apne upar pehen ke chalne pe, mere rings pe mere bangles pe ki muje lagne laga, agar main meditation karun ya mantra bolun toh usmein jokes bananege. (I used to wear a teeka and people used to make jokes. I was subjected to jokes for carrying my Hinduism with me in the form of my rings and bangles. I thought people would make fun of me if I meditate or chant mantras.”

A file photo of Ekta Kapoor | Image:X

She added that there was a time when she would pray away from the public eye. She shared,"Ek waqt tha jahan hum pooja bhi karte the toh chup ke karte the." Ekta Kapoor added that in the form they have shown how it is important to embrace our traditions be it in our clothing, language or language. She stressed that ‘English speakers' have been given far more importance than vernacular reporters till now.

'I will name the perpetrators, too, without naming or harming any religion', says, Ekta Kapor

Ekta Kapoor described The Sabarmati Report as a “social commentary” when asked if the film could instigate communal tension. She said she is a Hindu but "Hindu means you are secular". “I will never make a comment about any religion because I'm a Hindu. And I want to tell you this, that I love all religions. You need to see the film. But at the same time, I will name the perpetrators, too, without naming or harming any religion. That's the beauty of a storyteller,” she said.



Kapoor also denied any political influence in making the movie on the incident in which 59 people were killed near Godhra train station when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt. "I have not spoken to any politician or taken support of anyone. I am not with any wing that has shown a true wing and it is flying on that wing only,” she said, as per PTI.