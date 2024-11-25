Ranbir Kapoor Addresses Glorification Of Misogyny In Animal, Says 'Important To Play Varied Roles'

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in a blockbuster action drama Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was heavily criticised by a section of the Internet and even B-town celebs for sending the wrong message to society. Despite the backlash, the movie performed extremely well and broke several records at the box office in India. Now, almost a year later, Ranbir has addressed the criticism he received for portraying a 'toxic' character in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the criticism Animal received

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor appeared as one of the speakers at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa . During the session, a journalist stated that a lot of violence and negativity in society was shown in his mass entertainer. To this, the actor acknowledged that the movie had extreme violence and said that as actors it is their responsibility to churn out movies that positively impact the society. "I completely agree with your opinion. As actors, it is our responsibility to bring movies that make a positive impact on society,” Ranbir said.

Loading...

But having said that, at the end of the day, Ranbir is an actor and it's "important" for him to dabble in different genres and characters. “As actors, it’s important for me to dabble in different genres and characters, and play varied roles,” he concluded.

<i>(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)</i>

Why Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was criticised?