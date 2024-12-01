Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Host House Party For Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Cast Amid Wedding Rumours

Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwari starrer Sikander Ka Muqaddar has finally premiered on digital platform on November 29. The film is gaining positive reviews for its brilliant performance by the actors. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia hosted an party for her film Sikander Ka Muqaddar and the pictures are going viral on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s house party for film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram to share her moments from the party. Along with the post, the caption read, “Watch Party with the cutiessssss, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar @netflix_in”. Apart from other friend, the guest list included her film co-star Avinash Tiwary and boyfriend Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah was seen in a stylish attire of blue denim and white top, while Vijay donned a casual attire in black. Avinash Tiwary took to comment section and wrote, “So Much Fun Last Night!!! Didn't want it to end”. Wamiqa Gabbi too wrote, “Dher saaaraaa pyaaaar”(Lots of love)”.

All about Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar tells the story of a dedicated police officer launches an inquiry into an unsolved robbery. However, his investigation soon turns into an obsession, plaguing the lives of the suspects. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film premiered on streaming giant Netflix.

Poster of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar | Source: IMDb